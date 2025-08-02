$41.710.00
Publications
Exclusives
MP Kuznetsov suspended from "Servant of the People" faction due to corruption scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The "Servant of the People" faction has suspended the membership of MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov due to his involvement in a corruption scandal concerning drone procurement. NABU and SAP uncovered large-scale corruption involving the MP and National Guard servicemen.

The faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has suspended the membership of MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov due to his involvement in a corruption scandal related to drone procurement. This was reported by People's Deputy, head of the "Servants" faction, David Arakhamia, on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Arakhamia noted, the faction fully supports the actions of NABU and SAP in combating corruption.

The anti-corruption infrastructure works independently, and the presidential law recently passed by parliament provides all necessary guarantees for this. The interaction of everyone in the state to overcome corruption is extremely important

- wrote the MP.

Arakhamia added that the faction expects the court to hear this case within the appropriate timeframe.

Those guilty of corruption crimes must bear fair punishment regardless of their status and position 

- added the People's Deputy.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment. Among the defendants were a current People's Deputy, heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and National Guard servicemen.

Yevhen Ustimenko

