More than UAH 1.1 billion in compensation received by residents of Kherson region under the eVosstanovation program

More than 3,500 families have received UAH 1 billion 150 million in compensation under the eVosstanovlenie program in Kherson Oblast. It is also planned to resume the "Side by Side" program , which was suspended in winter and early spring. This was announced during a briefing by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

More than 3,500 families have received UAH 1 billion 150 million in compensation under the eRestore program, and it continues. Unfortunately, this program is not yet available in the coastal areas because everything is constantly being destroyed there. But when we defeat the enemy, it will work there too - Tolokonnikov said.

He added that the Side by Side program has remained suspended since the winter. However, he expressed hope for its resumption.

He also said that many foundations are involved in building shelters in schools or near schools.

Over the past day, the enemy fired at 13 settlements in the right-bank Kherson region, including Kherson. As a result of the shelling, we know of one casualty who suffered minor injuries and an acute stress reaction.

