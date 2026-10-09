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More than 40% of Ukrainians may relocate due to worsening winter conditions - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

According to Gradus, 42% of Ukrainians do not have autonomous heating, backup electricity, or water supplies. Safety is the main reason for a possible relocation.

More than 40% of Ukrainians may relocate due to worsening winter conditions - survey

Over 40% of Ukrainians are considering moving due to deteriorating living conditions during the winter. This is stated in the results of a survey by Gradus, reports UNN.

Details

35% do not plan to change their place of residence even under difficult circumstances. Most respondents still depend on centralized electricity, water, and heating supplies.

42% live in homes without equipment for autonomous heating, electricity supply, or water reserves.

The main factor that could prompt people to move is safety. Those surveyed also cited limited access to medical care, worsening weather conditions, and problems with public transportation and education as factors that could potentially lead to relocation.

In the event of relocation, almost half of those surveyed would consider temporary displacement within Ukraine. This could involve a neighboring settlement or another region. At the same time, one in five allows for the possibility of leaving the country.

Reminder

The Russian Foreign Ministry recommended that foreign citizens and diplomats staying in Kyiv leave the Ukrainian capital and not come to Ukraine at all.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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