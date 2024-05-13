ukenru
06:49 PM

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM

February 28, 11:19 PM

February 28, 08:24 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 08:41 AM

March 1, 02:35 PM
March 1, 02:42 PM
March 1, 03:13 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
06:49 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 11:06 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
More than 100 orphans are forcibly evacuated from dangerous areas in Kharkiv region

More than 100 orphans are forcibly evacuated from dangerous areas in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16136 views

Local authorities in the Kharkiv region have decided to forcibly evacuate 113 orphans and children deprived of parental care from border settlements in connection with a new Russian offensive in the region.

Against the backdrop of a new offensive by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, local authorities have decided to forcibly evacuate orphans and children deprived of parental care. This was reported  by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, on Monday, May 13, the Defense Council of the region held a meeting with the participation of heads of military units, law enforcement agencies, heads of local administrations and structural units of the KHMA.

General Staff: enemy made 11 attacks in Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped enemy's advance13.05.24, 16:13 • 15589 views

Today, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate orphans and children deprived of parental care. We are talking about 113 children from the border communities of Bohodukhiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts. Only 9 children with their guardians from the Vovchansk community left of their own free will 

- The head of the RMA said.

In addition, the meeting discussed the situation at the front, including in the Vovchansk sector. The issue of mobilization is also relevant - local authorities are keeping up the momentum. 

Recall

Volunteer Vyacheslav Ilchenko said that evacuation  from Vovchansk is extremely difficult due to the constant presence of enemy UAVs, the reluctance of residents to leave the danger zone and the proximity of some settlements to the contact line.

5,700 people evacuated from northern Kharkiv region, another 1,600 people to be evacuated today - RMA13.05.24, 12:24 • 57337 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

