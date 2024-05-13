ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

General Staff: enemy made 11 attacks in Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped enemy's advance

General Staff: enemy made 11 attacks in Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped enemy's advance

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops launched 11 attacks in the Kharkiv sector, partially succeeding in the area of Lukianets, but Ukrainian troops stopped their advance and counterattacked.

Fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. As of 14:00 on May 13, the Russian military conducted 11 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and had partial success in the area of Lukianets. However, the Ukrainian military has stopped the enemy's advance and is conducting counterattacks . This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy does not stop offensive actions, as of 14.00 on 13.05.2024, it carried out 11 attacks, 2 combat engagements are currently underway. The enemy does not stop trying to force the units of the Defense Forces from their positions. He had a partial success near the village of Lukianets. The enemy's advance has been stopped. At the same time, the Defense Forces are carrying out counterattacks

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 8 air strikes in the areas of Udy, Vovchansk, Liptsy, Hrafske and Vesele in Kharkiv region.

Reportedly, pre-arranged reserves have been moved to the Kharkiv direction to reinforce troops. Depending on the development of the situation, the grouping will continue to build up. The General Staff assured that the troops are provided with the necessary amount of munitions.

Since the beginning of the day, enemy losses in the Kharkiv sector amounted to 97 people, and the loss of weapons and military equipment amounted to 8 units.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces are repelling attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove, Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. There were 19 combat engagements in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Novoiyhorivka, and Makiivka.

One combat engagement took place in the Liman sector.

In the Siversky sector, 12 combat engagements took place in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Vyymka, and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 27 combat engagements took place in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriivka. The enemy launched air strikes near Druzhba and Pivnichne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 24 combat engagements took place.

In the Kurakhove sector, 5 combat engagements took place in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. There was one air strike in the area of Novomykhailivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, our defenders repelled attacks in the areas of Vodiane, Urozhayne and Staromayorske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Huliaypillia sector.

In the Orikhiv sector, 8 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Staromayorsk, and one is ongoing in the vicinity of Robotyne. An air strike was conducted in the vicinity of Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to force Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. There were 2 combat engagements in the area of Krynka, 1 is ongoing.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

"At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire combat line," the General Staff added.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

