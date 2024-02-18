Missile strike on Kramatorsk: the JMA showed the destruction and calculated the damage

Three people were killed and two injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk, which destroyed two houses and damaged 137 others. The situation in the region was described by the head of the UMA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

3 people killed and 2 wounded - these are the final results of the shelling of Kramatorsk.... Two women aged 45 and 74 and a man aged 23 were killed. - Filashkin said.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers have completed the rubble removal after the Russian attack on Kramatorsk.

According to the head of the JMA, the night before, the Russian army fired three X-22 missiles at the city. They hit the private sector. As a result, two houses were completely destroyed and 137 others were damaged.

The shelling also damaged industrial buildings.

Filashkin once again emphasized the need to evacuate the region:

This cynical crime of the Russians proves once again that there are no absolutely safe places left in Donetsk region. I ask everyone: be responsible! Evacuate in time

Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk: body fragments of third victim found

Over the past day, the Russian army fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. In particular, in the evening, the enemy attacked the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. In the morning, it was reported that two civilians were killed and two others were injured as a result of these attacks.

In particular, as a result of an enemy attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk region on February 17, a watchman of a local school was killed. His body was found under the rubble of the school destroyed by a shelling.

Later in the day, the body fragments of the third victimwere found, probably the grandmother of a 23-year-old man killed in a rocket attack on Kramatorsk.