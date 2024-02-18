Missile strike on Kramatorsk: the JMA showed the destruction and calculated the damage

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Actual
Missile strike on Kramatorsk: the JMA showed the destruction and calculated the damage

Missile strike on Kramatorsk: the JMA showed the destruction and calculated the damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 111601 views

Three people were killed and two injured in a Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk that destroyed two houses and damaged 137 others.

Three people were killed and two injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk, which destroyed two houses and damaged 137 others. The situation in the region was described by  the head of the  UMA Vadym  Filashkin, reports UNN.

3 people killed and 2 wounded - these are the final results of the shelling of Kramatorsk.... Two women aged 45 and 74 and a man aged 23 were killed.

- Filashkin said.

Details

According to  the State Emergency Service, rescuers have completed the rubble removal after the Russian attack on Kramatorsk.

According to the head of the JMA, the night before, the Russian army fired three X-22 missiles at the city. They hit the private sector. As a result, two houses were completely destroyed and 137 others were damaged.

The shelling also damaged industrial buildings.

Filashkin once again emphasized the need to evacuate the region:

This cynical crime of the Russians proves once again that there are no absolutely safe places left in Donetsk region. I ask everyone: be responsible! Evacuate in time

Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk: body fragments of third victim found18.02.24, 12:57 • 40582 views

Optional

Over the past day, the Russian army fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. In particular, in the evening, the enemy attacked the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. In the morning, it was reported that two civilians were killed and two others were injured as a result of these attacks.

In particular, as a result of an enemy attack on Sloviansk in Donetsk region on February 17, a watchman of a local school was killed. His body was found under the rubble of the school destroyed by a shelling. 

Later in the day, the body fragments of the third victimwere found, probably the grandmother of a 23-year-old man killed in a rocket attack on Kramatorsk.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

