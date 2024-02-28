Miller: It is harder for Ukraine to achieve success on the battlefield due to inaction of Congress

Ukraine's defense forces will continue to make progress in the fight against Russian troops, but it will be much more difficult for them to do so because of the inaction of the US Congress, which is delaying the approval of aid. This was stated by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

Answering a question about the situation at the front, he noted that "the situation is extremely serious now.

We have seen Ukrainian troops on the front line who do not have the ammunition they need to repel Russian aggression. They are fighting bravely. They are fighting bravely. They still have armored vehicles, weapons and ammunition, but now they are forced to ration them because the United States Congress is inactive He said

According to a State Department spokesperson, Washington expects that "by the end of the year, Ukrainian troops will continue to fight bravely and make gains, as they have done recently in the Black Sea.

But it will be much harder for them if they do not have access to ammunition Miller added.

The White House believes that if the House of Representatives "simply held a vote on aid to Ukraine, it would pass.

Therefore, we once again call on Congress to fulfill its duty and hold this vote and provide assistance to the Ukrainian army, which desperately needs it emphasized the State Department spokesman.

