In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37064 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 141609 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85943 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 311501 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 258830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199399 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235947 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252696 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158828 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372387 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Miller: It is harder for Ukraine to achieve success on the battlefield due to inaction of Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 107867 views

Congressional inaction to approve additional aid will make it harder for Ukrainian troops to succeed in their fight against Russian forces, a US State Department spokesman said.

Miller: It is harder for Ukraine to achieve success on the battlefield due to inaction of Congress

Ukraine's defense forces will continue to make progress in the fight against Russian troops, but it will be much more difficult for them to do so because of the inaction of the US Congress, which is delaying the approval of aid. This was stated by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

Details

Answering a question about the situation at the front, he noted that "the situation is extremely serious now.

We have seen Ukrainian troops on the front line who do not have the ammunition they need to repel Russian aggression. They are fighting bravely. They are fighting bravely. They still have armored vehicles, weapons and ammunition, but now they are forced to ration them because the United States Congress is inactive

He said

According to a State Department spokesperson, Washington expects that "by the end of the year, Ukrainian troops will continue to fight bravely and make gains, as they have done recently in the Black Sea.

But it will be much harder for them if they do not have access to ammunition

Miller added.

The White House believes that if the House of Representatives "simply held a vote on aid to Ukraine, it would pass.

Therefore, we once again call on Congress to fulfill its duty and hold this vote and provide assistance to the Ukrainian army, which desperately needs it

emphasized the State Department spokesman.

US to impose "serious sanctions" on Russia over Navalny's death and war in Ukraine - Kirby20.02.24, 19:43 • 27723 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
United States House of Representatives
United States Department of State
United States Congress
White House
Washington, D.C.
Black Sea
Ukraine
