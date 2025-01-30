Mexican President demands that Google not change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the American Gulf, as Trump wants

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum believes that Google's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on Google Maps is wrong. This is reported by Reuters news agency with reference to a statement by Claudia Sheinbaum, UNN reports.

Details

According to Reuters, the president wrote a letter to Google in which she emphasized that the United States cannot unilaterally change the name of the body of water it shares with Cuba and Mexico.

“For us and the world, it's still the Gulf of Mexico": Mexican president responds to Trump

Mexico argues that the United States cannot legally change the name of the Gulf because, according to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the sovereign territory of a single country extends only up to 12 nautical miles (about 22 kilometers) from the coastline.

(name change - ed.) can only correspond to 12 nautical miles from the coastline of the United States of America - said the Mexican president, reading the letter at her usual morning press conference.

Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico has asked Google to "prominently display" a map of Mexican America.

"We ask that when you type the word 'Mexican America' into a search engine, the map we have presented appears," Sheinbaum added.

Recall

Google announced that it will rename the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" for users in the United States. The change will take place after an official update to the US Geographic Names System, and both names will be displayed outside the US and Mexico.

Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico: what will now be on all US maps