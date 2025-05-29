"Met" with gas in the face: in the Kyiv region, a man attacked a military serviceman of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC) during a document check

In the Kyiv region, in Vyshneve, a 27-year-old man attacked a serviceman who, together with the police, was checking military registration documents. He sprayed irritating gas in the face of the soldier. The attacker was detained, and investigative actions are ongoing. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional TCC and JV, reports UNN.

On May 29, 2025, at about 08:00 in the city of Vyshneve, Buchanskyi district, Kyiv region, an attack was committed on servicemen of the notification group of the Buchanskyi RTCC and SP - stated in the post.

The Territorial Recruitment Center adds that the servicemen were checking military registration documents together with representatives of the National Police when the attack occurred.

In particular, a 27-year-old citizen sprayed irritating gas in the face of a serviceman of the RTCC and SP. The attacker was detained - added in the TCC.

It was also noted that investigative actions are currently ongoing and the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the attacker is being resolved.

