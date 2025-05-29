$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7570 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22575 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52010 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46096 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83254 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74413 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108117 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107601 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112546 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

"Met" with gas in the face: in the Kyiv region, a man attacked a military serviceman of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC) during a document check

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

In Vyshneve, a 27-year-old man attacked a serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC) during a document check. He sprayed irritating gas in the face of the soldier. The attacker has been detained, and investigative actions are ongoing.

"Met" with gas in the face: in the Kyiv region, a man attacked a military serviceman of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC) during a document check

In the Kyiv region, in Vyshneve, a 27-year-old man attacked a serviceman who, together with the police, was checking military registration documents. He sprayed irritating gas in the face of the soldier. The attacker was detained, and investigative actions are ongoing. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional TCC and JV, reports UNN.

On May 29, 2025, at about 08:00 in the city of Vyshneve, Buchanskyi district, Kyiv region, an attack was committed on servicemen of the notification group of the Buchanskyi RTCC and SP

- stated in the post.

The Territorial Recruitment Center adds that the servicemen were checking military registration documents together with representatives of the National Police when the attack occurred.

In particular, a 27-year-old citizen sprayed irritating gas in the face of a serviceman of the RTCC and SP. The attacker was detained

- added in the TCC.

It was also noted that investigative actions are currently ongoing and the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the attacker is being resolved.

In Kharkiv region, a military recruitment center employee lost his hand due to an explosion near a car29.05.25, 15:56 • 772 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
