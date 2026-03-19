MELOVIN explained why he decided to end his career

Photo: instagram.com/melovin_official

Ukrainian artist MELOVIN frankly spoke about internal changes and the need to temporarily change his life. The performer explained why he decided to end his solo career, UNN reports with reference to Championradio.

Details

According to the singer, the last years of his life have been extremely busy — the stage, music, audience, and constant dynamics have become an integral part of his daily life. However, now the artist is increasingly thinking about his own pace and internal balance.

Lately, I've been catching myself thinking that I'm living faster than myself. Music, stage, people, expectations — all of this has been and remains an important part of my journey. This is my prime, my experience, my gratitude. But not only time changes. I change too. Now it's important for me to be in a different focus - wrote MELOVIN.

It's a matter of respect and ethics: SOWA on performing without a fee

At the same time, the artist emphasized that his decision should not be perceived as a final end to his career or a loud comeback in the future. He ironically compared such scenarios to public comebacks, which are often discussed in show business. In particular, the artist recalled Mykhailo Poplavskyi.

This is not some — two days after the end of his career, a comeback, like Mykhailo Mykhailovych Poplavskyi, with all due respect to him. But yes, I need to leave - explained the singer.

Earlier, we wrote about how MELOVIN fulfilled Tanya's dream from Kolomyia by presenting a professional instrument made of fir and maple. Together they performed the song Nebo during a meeting in Kyiv.

Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in Khmelnytskyi