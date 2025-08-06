Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold

The largest percentage of master's degree applicants this year passed the exam in the specialties of law, political science, and information technology. The largest percentage of those who did not overcome the admission threshold were in accounting and finance, economics, and law, said People's Deputy, head of the parliamentary committee on education, science, and innovation Serhiy Babak in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Babak, for each specialty, the admission campaign for master's degrees (main session) has the following results:

economics. 3,618 applicants passed the exam (66.2%). 31.2% did not appear for testing. 140 participants (2.5%) did not overcome the admission threshold;

political science. 2,053 applicants passed the exam (82.7%). 16.8% did not appear for testing. 10 participants (0.4%) did not overcome the admission threshold;

psychology. 7,357 applicants passed the exam (77.9%). 21.3% did not appear for testing. 63 participants (0.66%) did not overcome the admission threshold;

information technology. 9,582 applicants passed the exam (78.8%). 19.8% did not appear for testing. 158 participants (1.3%) did not overcome the admission threshold;

pedagogy. 12,802 applicants passed the exam (76.6%). 22.9% did not appear for testing. 79 participants (0.47%) did not overcome the admission threshold;

accounting and finance. 3,406 applicants passed the exam (67.4%). 25.12% did not appear for testing. 372 participants (7.4%) did not overcome the admission threshold;

management and administration. 12,024 applicants passed the exam (73.1%). 26.1% did not appear for testing. 108 participants (0.65%) did not overcome the admission threshold;

law. 9,036 applicants passed the exam (84.4%). 13.8% did not appear for testing. 160 participants (1.49%) did not overcome the admission threshold.

"The situation is roughly similar in terms of results for art history and linguistics. Here, almost one in five did not appear for testing. Only 4 and 10 applicants, respectively, did not overcome the admission threshold. More than 69% of applicants passed the exam," Babak said.

He also provided data on how the master's admission campaign looks in terms of gender:

50.6% of women studied economics;

54.3% – political science;

52.7% – management and administration;

57.9% – law;

59.4% – accounting and finance;

61.1% – art history;

71.3% – pedagogy and psychology;

73.6% – psychology;

80.7% – linguistics.

"Among applicants who took the master's exam in law, political science, and economics, more than 50% are women," Babak noted. "However, women chose information technology the least for admission - 16.6%."

