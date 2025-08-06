Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
06:38 AM • 10081 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77805 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68915 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137501 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84906 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156387 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66818 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49656 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42742 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 134993 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.9m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 19891 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successorAugust 5, 11:27 PM • 16943 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 17141 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement02:24 AM • 14876 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 10359 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77755 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 137459 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 133220 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 156361 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 134976 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 4180 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 8832 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 75538 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 96161 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 87119 views
Actual
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The results of the master's admission campaign for the main specialties have been published. The number of applicants who passed the exam, did not appear for testing, and did not overcome the admission threshold is detailed.

Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the threshold

The largest percentage of master's degree applicants this year passed the exam in the specialties of law, political science, and information technology. The largest percentage of those who did not overcome the admission threshold were in accounting and finance, economics, and law, said People's Deputy, head of the parliamentary committee on education, science, and innovation Serhiy Babak in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Babak, for each specialty, the admission campaign for master's degrees (main session) has the following results:

  • economics. 3,618 applicants passed the exam (66.2%). 31.2% did not appear for testing. 140 participants (2.5%) did not overcome the admission threshold;
    • political science. 2,053 applicants passed the exam (82.7%). 16.8% did not appear for testing. 10 participants (0.4%) did not overcome the admission threshold;
      • psychology. 7,357 applicants passed the exam (77.9%). 21.3% did not appear for testing. 63 participants (0.66%) did not overcome the admission threshold;
        • information technology. 9,582 applicants passed the exam (78.8%). 19.8% did not appear for testing. 158 participants (1.3%) did not overcome the admission threshold;
          • pedagogy. 12,802 applicants passed the exam (76.6%). 22.9% did not appear for testing. 79 participants (0.47%) did not overcome the admission threshold;
            • accounting and finance. 3,406 applicants passed the exam (67.4%). 25.12% did not appear for testing. 372 participants (7.4%) did not overcome the admission threshold;
              • management and administration. 12,024 applicants passed the exam (73.1%). 26.1% did not appear for testing. 108 participants (0.65%) did not overcome the admission threshold;
                • law. 9,036 applicants passed the exam (84.4%). 13.8% did not appear for testing. 160 participants (1.49%) did not overcome the admission threshold.

                  "The situation is roughly similar in terms of results for art history and linguistics. Here, almost one in five did not appear for testing. Only 4 and 10 applicants, respectively, did not overcome the admission threshold. More than 69% of applicants passed the exam," Babak said.

                  He also provided data on how the master's admission campaign looks in terms of gender:

                  • 50.6% of women studied economics;
                    • 54.3% – political science;
                      • 52.7% – management and administration;
                        • 57.9% – law;
                          • 59.4% – accounting and finance;
                            • 61.1% – art history;
                              • 71.3% – pedagogy and psychology;
                                • 73.6% – psychology;
                                  • 80.7% – linguistics.

                                    "Among applicants who took the master's exam in law, political science, and economics, more than 50% are women," Babak noted. "However, women chose information technology the least for admission - 16.6%."

                                    This year, 80% of postgraduate applicants are men05.08.25, 17:47 • 2138 views

                                    Julia Shramko

                                    SocietyEducation