Massive Telegram outage on March 12 - users unable to load messages
Kyiv • UNN
Users of the Telegram messenger are reporting an inability to load messages and media. Downdetector confirms problems with the service's operation.
On Thursday, March 12, Telegram experienced a massive outage. Users cannot download messages and media, UNN reports with reference to the Downdetector service.
Details
The cause of the outage is currently unknown. Messenger users report the inability to download messages and media.
The problem with Telegram is not only for users from Ukraine, but also in other countries around the world.
Recall
Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko advocated for regulating Telegram's operations to minimize instances of the enemy recruiting Ukrainian citizens to commit terrorist acts.