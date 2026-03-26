Massive drone attack on Moscow and an oil refinery near St. Petersburg: first details

The Russian capital Moscow was attacked by drones on the evening of March 25 and the night of March 26. This was reported by UNN with reference to local publics and the city mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Details

According to his calculations, a total of 20 UAVs flying towards Moscow were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense during this period.

Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall - wrote Sobyanin.

Meanwhile, the outskirts of St. Petersburg were also hit by drones at night. According to the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, 21 "enemy" UAVs were destroyed during the repulsion of the attack.

The attack is being repelled over the Kirishi district. There is damage in the industrial zone - wrote the official.

Meanwhile, local publics report that a local oil refinery in Kirishi was attacked.

Recall

Last week, the Russian air defense system shot down a light motor plane in Kolomna, near Moscow, because they thought it was a Ukrainian UAV. The crew died.

Russia claims to have shot down drones flying towards Moscow. Airports closed