Massive drone attack on Moscow and an oil refinery near St. Petersburg: first details
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense claimed to have shot down 41 drones over Moscow and the Leningrad region. Damage to the industrial zone of a local oil refinery was recorded in the city of Kirishi.
The Russian capital Moscow was attacked by drones on the evening of March 25 and the night of March 26. This was reported by UNN with reference to local publics and the city mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
Details
According to his calculations, a total of 20 UAVs flying towards Moscow were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense during this period.
Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall
Meanwhile, the outskirts of St. Petersburg were also hit by drones at night. According to the governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, 21 "enemy" UAVs were destroyed during the repulsion of the attack.
The attack is being repelled over the Kirishi district. There is damage in the industrial zone
Meanwhile, local publics report that a local oil refinery in Kirishi was attacked.
Recall
Last week, the Russian air defense system shot down a light motor plane in Kolomna, near Moscow, because they thought it was a Ukrainian UAV. The crew died.
Russia claims to have shot down drones flying towards Moscow. Airports closed15.03.26, 09:40 • 8196 views