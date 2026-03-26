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Mass disappearance of underage girls in Crimea: CNS records new cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2814 views

Underage girls aged 12-18 are massively disappearing on the occupied peninsula. The occupation authorities ignore investigations and conceal details of the crimes.

Mass disappearance of underage girls in Crimea: CNS records new cases

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Crimea, cases of missing minors are being recorded. The most vulnerable group remains girls aged 12-18. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the latest cases were recorded in Alushta (March 8) and Simferopol (March 16).

According to available information, some disappearances occur without an operational response from local occupation law enforcement agencies, and search efforts are limited to formal notifications

- stated the CNS.

They emphasize that relatives of the missing face a lack of clear communication and transparent procedures. In many cases, information about the circumstances of the disappearance is not disclosed, which complicates the search and increases risks for children. At the same time, against the backdrop of information isolation and the absence of effective control, such regions become an environment where crimes against minors can remain uninvestigated.

"Individual cases of disappearances may be related to the activities of criminal networks, particularly in the field of human trafficking. The situation indicates systemic problems with the safety of the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories, where basic mechanisms for protecting children are virtually non-existent," summarized the CNS.

Recall

More than 2,100 Ukrainian children were taken from Russian-occupied territories and subjected to pro-Russian "re-education" programs with the support of major Russian energy companies. This is stated in a new report by the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab.

A deputy from Kharkiv region was sentenced to 7 years in prison for taking Ukrainians to Russia, most of whom were children25.03.26, 17:10 • 3262 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Simferopol
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