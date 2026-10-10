Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of charge

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women. However, there is good news: timely diagnosis makes it possible to detect dangerous changes even before the first symptoms appear. One of the main methods of such screening is mammography, which can be obtained at the state's expense in Ukraine.

At the same time, many Ukrainian women have questions: at what age should screening begin, is it necessary to undergo it every year, can mammography be performed free of charge before the age of 45, and where should one go for this? UNN explains who is eligible to have mammography paid for by the state, how often doctors recommend undergoing it, and what is needed to avoid paying for the service out of pocket.

What is mammography

Mammography is the main method for early detection of breast cancer. This is the diagnosis most often made in women in Ukraine. When a tumor is found at an early stage, treatment is usually less complicated, and the chances of recovery are significantly higher.

The examination is performed using a special device—a mammograph—with the help of X-rays. Such procedures are carried out under the supervision of an experienced specialist physician and, despite rumors about harmful radiation during diagnosis, are completely safe for patients. Mammologists, gynecologists, and oncologists emphasize that mammography makes it possible to see abnormal tissue development two years before a doctor or the woman herself can detect such changes by manually examining the breast.

Mammography in Ukraine in figures

Since the beginning of 2026, nearly 349,000 Ukrainian women have undergone mammography under the Medical Guarantees Program (MGP). In total, over nine months, doctors performed more than 351,000 breast examinations using a mammograph.

Who needs to undergo mammography

Doctors recommend that women aged 45 and older undergo mammography once every two years. The examination should also be performed regularly by women of any age who, based on an ultrasound or a manual examination, are suspected of having breast tumors. Mandatory screening should also be undergone by Ukrainian women whose close relatives have or have had breast cancer.

"Red flags" indicating that one should see a mammography specialist immediately

"Red flags" are symptoms that require a woman to immediately consult a specialist and not delay examinations for weeks or months.

Doctors include the following among them:

asymmetry of the nipples. It should also be a cause for concern if one or both nipples suddenly become inverted (“sink in”) or change in appearance;

discharge of blood and/or pus from the nipples;

unevenness and redness of the breast skin;

a lump that a woman has felt during a self-examination of the breasts;

pain in only one breast;

if one of the breasts has changed shape and this is not related to breastfeeding a child.

How much does mammography cost

Under the Medical Guarantees Program (MGP), this examination is free of charge. However, there is a caveat: only women aged 45 and older can undergo it at the state's expense. At the same time, a doctor may issue a referral for a free examination to a younger woman if risk factors are identified. In that case, however, the diagnosis will be covered not by the MGP package "Mammography," but by the package "Prevention, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment in outpatient settings."

It should also be noted that a woman may exercise her right to have her breasts examined free of charge by mammography once every two years. Patients in a risk group will undergo the examination once a year.

A mammography breast check-up can also be performed at private medical facilities at one's own expense. The cost of a standard mammogram at medical facilities in Ukraine's major cities in October 2026 ranges from 750 to 2,050 hryvnias, excluding promotional offers. The price depends on the medical facility, the type of examination, and additional services. We emphasize at once that the cost of a breast examination can vary significantly even within the same city.

In particular, in Kyiv, a mammogram of both breasts in two views costs between UAH 771 and UAH 1,200 or UAH 2,050. Women in Dnipro will have to pay between UAH 600 and UAH 1,400 for a breast examination. In Zhytomyr, a standard mammogram costs between UAH 720 and UAH 900. In Poltava, prices for this diagnostic procedure start at UAH 750. In Lviv, if a resident decides to pay for a mammogram out of her own pocket, she will have to pay between UAH 950 and UAH 2,690. In Uzhhorod, mammography can be performed for UAH 1,100. In Odesa, it will cost slightly less — UAH 800. In Kharkiv, prices for the service start at UAH 1,050, while a mammogram with tomosynthesis costs UAH 1,700.

What is needed to have a mammogram

An e-referral from the family doctor with whom the woman has signed a declaration, or from a treating specialist doctor, is required.

The service includes:

a consultation before the examination;

mammography in two views;

if necessary — additional views and a spot image;

analysis and description of the results;

the doctor's recommendations regarding further diagnostics;

if necessary — a referral for specialized medical care.

Where women can have a mammogram in Ukraine

Currently, 260 medical institutions have a contract with the NHSU under the “Mammography” package. Under the “Prevention, diagnosis, monitoring and treatment in outpatient settings” package, there are 1,064. A facility convenient for the diagnostic procedure can be found on the dashboard “Concluded contracts for the provision of medical services to the population under the medical guarantees program.”

A mammogram can also be performed at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). In September 2026, a second new mammography machine, purchased with state funds, was installed there. You can book an examination online via the website or the Health24 mobile app.

In addition, as part of the “Pink October” breast cancer awareness month, women over 45 will be able to undergo a free mammogram at Kyiv City Maternity Hospital No. 3, located at 7 Vasyl Kuchera Street.

Free examinations will be conducted there on the following dates:

October 16 — 14:00–18:00;

October 24 — 14:00–18:00;

October 31 — 14:00–18:00.

No referral or prior appointment is required for the examination. It is advisable to bring an identity document, the results of previous mammograms, and reports from other breast examinations.

Important!

If a medical facility that has a contract with the NHSU requires payment for a mammogram or refuses to provide the service, you should contact the NHSU contact center at 16-77. A complaint can also be submitted through the NHSU website.

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