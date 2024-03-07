$41.340.03
Macron declares "unwavering support" for Moldova in the face of the Russian threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26297 views

France reaffirms its unwavering support for Moldova's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity amid growing fears that Transnistria could become a new flashpoint.

Macron declares "unwavering support" for Moldova in the face of the Russian threat

On Thursday, March 7, French President Emmanuel Macron promised "unwavering support" for Moldova. Moldova from his country, Le Monde reports, according to UNN.

Details

"France reaffirms its unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders," Macron said in a joint statement with Moldovan President Maia Sandu during her visit to Paris.

Two years after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Moldova is facing "numerous problems caused by the conflict on its borders," the statement said.

"The list is headed by the pro-Russian region of Transnistria, where officials last week appealed to Moscow for 'protection,'" the newspaper writes. There are growing fears that the territory could become a new flashpoint in the conflict as Moldova "faces intensifying hybrid attacks," the two presidents said.

The meeting between Macron and Sandu on Thursday will include the signing of a defense agreement between Chisinau and Paris, as well as an "economic roadmap.

"The Moldovan state must be able to defend its neutrality, protect its territory and its population, and contribute to regional and international security," the statement reads.

Macron and Sandu said that Paris "fully supports" Moldova's reforms aimed at one day joining the European Union. The referendum is due to take place later this year. "Justice reform and the fight against corruption" will be particularly important for a successful membership bid, they added.

