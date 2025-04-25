An Incident with a Man Who Suffered an Epileptic Seizure at the Military Medical Commission: the Lviv Regional Recruitment Center Responded

Regional media and social networks reported today that a conscript in Mostyska, Lviv region, who had an epileptic seizure after passing the military medical commission in the district TCC, allegedly ended up outside the gate of the institution, where passers-by provided him with assistance. The Lviv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center denied the widespread information and told the details of the incident, reports UNN.

According to the regional TCC of Lviv region, on April 13, border guards brought a conscript to the RTCC and SP in Mostyska, who turned out to be a violator of military registration. He was trying to illegally cross the border.

The man stated that he had been drinking alcohol in particularly large quantities for a long time. During the passage of the military medical commission, the citizen was found to have health problems, indeed, due to alcohol abuse. He received a referral for further examination. After leaving the TCC gate, the citizen lost consciousness. After that, the TCC servicemen called an ambulance and the man was assisted. – says the statement on the official page of the OTCC on Facebook.

The Lviv Regional TCC stressed that no illegal actions were taken against the citizen.

Meanwhile, regional media - citing eyewitnesses - report that after the detained man had an epileptic seizure directly on the territory of the institution, he was taken outside the gate and left on the street.

Passers-by provided assistance to the victim. People called an ambulance, and the man was hospitalized.

