An Incident with a Man Who Suffered an Epileptic Seizure at the Military Medical Commission: the Lviv Regional Recruitment Center Responded

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 8774 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 23534 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 35538 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 43983 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 35760 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39353 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 77532 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57483 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 91251 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87685 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
5m/s
57%
745 mm
Popular news

Register of Damages: Council of Europe forecasts 6 million applications from affected Ukrainians

April 25, 09:19 AM • 6898 views

UK may still send troops to Ukraine - British minister

April 25, 09:27 AM • 10466 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 18340 views

Alphabet's sales beat forecasts amid gains in Google search advertising

April 25, 09:55 AM • 5980 views

Peugeot 208 and Dacia Sandero Become Bestsellers: Which Cars are Preferred in Europe

April 25, 10:10 AM • 8456 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 43976 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 77525 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 131286 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 295954 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 185502 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 5620 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 49324 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 41431 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 48460 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 79521 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

An Incident with a Man Who Suffered an Epileptic Seizure at the Military Medical Commission: the Lviv Regional Recruitment Center Responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Lviv Regional Recruitment Center (TCC) has denied media reports that a man with an epileptic seizure was thrown out of the territorial recruitment center and stated that he had been drinking alcohol the day before. When the conscript felt ill outside the TCC, he was given assistance and an ambulance was called.

An Incident with a Man Who Suffered an Epileptic Seizure at the Military Medical Commission: the Lviv Regional Recruitment Center Responded

Regional media and social networks reported today that a conscript in Mostyska, Lviv region, who had an epileptic seizure after passing the military medical commission in the district TCC, allegedly ended up outside the gate of the institution, where passers-by provided him with assistance. The Lviv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center denied the widespread information and told the details of the incident, reports UNN.

Details

According to the regional TCC of Lviv region, on April 13, border guards brought a conscript to the RTCC and SP in Mostyska, who turned out to be a violator of military registration. He was trying to illegally cross the border.

The man stated that he had been drinking alcohol in particularly large quantities for a long time. During the passage of the military medical commission, the citizen was found to have health problems, indeed, due to alcohol abuse. He received a referral for further examination. After leaving the TCC gate, the citizen lost consciousness. After that, the TCC servicemen called an ambulance and the man was assisted.

– says the statement on the official page of the OTCC on Facebook.

The Lviv Regional TCC stressed that no illegal actions were taken against the citizen.

In Odesa, military recruitment center (TCC) personnel and members of a non-governmental organization (NGO) are suspected of hooliganism: details of the incident 22.04.25, 13:12 • 7250 views

Meanwhile, regional media - citing eyewitnesses - report that after the detained man had an epileptic seizure directly on the territory of the institution, he was taken outside the gate and left on the street.

Passers-by provided assistance to the victim. People called an ambulance, and the man was hospitalized.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense announced that the Reserve+ application will have a notification function about the conscript being wanted by the TCC. Push notifications will be sent immediately after the changes are made.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Facebook
Brent
$66.63
Bitcoin
$94,549.50
S&P 500
$5,497.00
Tesla
$282.77
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,304.21
Ethereum
$1,785.81