Loud explosion reported in Sevastopol: heard in different areas

In Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, it is reported that a loud explosion was heard in different parts of the city, the Crimean Wind telegram channel reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Subscribers report a loud bang in Sevastopol. The explosion was clearly heard on the Northern side and on the Ship side of Sevastopol," the message reads.

