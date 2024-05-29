Lithuania to hand over radars to Ukraine as part of German air defense initiative

The Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of 13.5 million euros for the purchase of air surveillance radars, which will be transferred to the German-led air defense search Coalition for Ukraine. This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kaunas, writes LRT, reports UNN.

The official explained that these radars will strengthen the warning system in Ukraine.

Thus, we join the German-initiated Air Defense Coalition. Germany has provided Ukraine with a third Patriot system and other systems, so we are making our possible contribution in response - told Kashchiunas.

The Lithuanian Defense Minister explained that this year Vilnius is trying to transfer four radars to Ukraine .

They will increase warning, visibility, and the ability to destroy air targets. This year we will send four radars, and then we will continue to buy radars, because Ukraine needs them, they themselves determined this need - Lithuanian Minister.

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with 6 Amber-1800 radars to strengthen the country's air defense as part of the German initiative to search for air defense to support Kiev in the war against the Russian Federation.