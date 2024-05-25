Germany officially confirms transfer of IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine

The German government has officially confirmed the transfer of an additional IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine. This was announced by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the X German Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

We have once again delivered to Ukraine the IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS combined fire unit, a highly modern and well-proven medium- and short-range air defense system made in Germany - informed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Pistorius also noted that this new delivery is an important step in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities amid the growing threat from russia. IRIS-T is a modern air defense system that has already proven its effectiveness in various combat environments. Increasing the number of such systems will significantly improve Ukraine's ability to protect its airspace and critical infrastructure from enemy attacks.

