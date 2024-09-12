ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Lithuania plans to purchase air defense systems for Ukraine

Lithuania plans to purchase air defense systems for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18676 views

The Lithuanian president announced that he is studying the possibility of purchasing short-range air defense systems for Ukrainian air defense systems. Lithuania also plans to supply Ukraine with 12 tons of 155-mm ammunition through European mechanisms.

Lithuania is studying the possibility of purchasing short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukrainian air defense systems. This was announced by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a briefing, UNN reports.

"Lithuania's support for Ukraine is currently almost one and a half billion euros. 647 million euros of this assistance are earmarked for military purposes... We are studying the possibility of purchasing short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukrainian air defense systems. We hope that within 2-3 weeks we will have a positive result and will be able to transfer these systems to Ukrainians as soon as possible," Nauseda said.

He also said that Lithuania plans to supply 2 tons of 155-mm ammunition to Ukraine through the European Agency's scheme and another 10 tons by December as part of the Czech initiative.

Addendum

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum on defense cooperation.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

