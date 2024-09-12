Lithuania plans to purchase air defense systems for Ukraine

Lithuania is studying the possibility of purchasing short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukrainian air defense systems. This was announced by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a briefing, UNN reports.

"Lithuania's support for Ukraine is currently almost one and a half billion euros. 647 million euros of this assistance are earmarked for military purposes... We are studying the possibility of purchasing short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukrainian air defense systems. We hope that within 2-3 weeks we will have a positive result and will be able to transfer these systems to Ukrainians as soon as possible," Nauseda said.

He also said that Lithuania plans to supply 2 tons of 155-mm ammunition to Ukraine through the European Agency's scheme and another 10 tons by December as part of the Czech initiative.

Addendum

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum on defense cooperation.