Lithuania handed over critical equipment to Ukraine for restoring its energy infrastructure

Last week, Ukraine received more than 253 tonnes of critically important energy equipment from Lithuania to restore infrastructure following Russian attacks. In particular, 3 power transformers were delivered to Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the ministry, the assistance was delivered to 2 regions of Ukraine. In addition to the transformers for Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Lithuanian partners supplied Ukrenergo, the electricity transmission system operator, with a 200 MVA autotransformer.

Along with it, Ukraine received 76 units of auxiliary equipment necessary for the operation and maintenance of energy networks.

The equipment will help restore the energy system

The Ministry of Energy noted that the assistance received would help strengthen electricity transmission and distribution networks, as well as repair facilities damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

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The ministry thanked its Lithuanian partners, AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (ESO) and the Blue/Yellow organisation, for supporting Ukraine's energy sector.

Special thanks were expressed to the European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), which supported the logistics of delivering the equipment.

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