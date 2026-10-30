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Lavrov flew to the G20 summit in the United States for 20 hours, bypassing “unfriendly” countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

The Russian delegation, headed by Lavrov, flew to Atlanta for 20 hours and 10 minutes, avoiding the airspace of “unfriendly” countries. A meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will take place in the United States.

Lavrov flew to the G20 summit in the United States for 20 hours, bypassing “unfriendly” countries

The Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had to fly to the G20 summit in the United States for almost a day. Due to the need to avoid the airspace of "unfriendly" countries, the flight lasted 20 hours and 10 minutes, Russian "media" report, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of October 30, Lavrov arrived in Atlanta, where a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries will take place. The event will be key ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit, scheduled for December 14–15 in Miami. U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted to see Vladimir Putin at the meeting, but the Kremlin noted that no decision had yet been made on the matter.

Additionally

After the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Lavrov has already flown to the United States, bypassing "unfriendly" countries. In July 2024, for example, the Russian minister took part in meetings of the UN Security Council. At the time, Russian "media" reported that the flight from Moscow to New York lasted more than 12 hours.

It is also reported that Lavrov is the last Kremlin representative to have visited the United States amid growing ties between Washington and Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who was also sanctioned, took part in the G20 meeting in North Carolina in September. There, he met with his American counterpart, Scott Bessent.

Recall

The Kremlin stated that the next round of peace talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine could take place after November 4. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet named a specific date for the meeting.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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