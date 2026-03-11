Large-scale scheme of EU document forgery exposed in Kyiv - call centers were involved

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 192 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 1502 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 7132 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 12602 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 21250 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 32423 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 31724 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44061 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118099 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87447 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.7m/s
30%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the USMarch 11, 05:50 AM • 32655 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 42971 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians10:48 AM • 10410 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine10:51 AM • 18373 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 12501 views
Publications
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 6990 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 9382 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 43044 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 55553 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118099 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Kudryashov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Europe
Qatar
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 3780 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 12559 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 31307 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 31737 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 41563 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Film
Shahed-136

Large-scale scheme of EU document forgery exposed in Kyiv - call centers were involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

Law enforcement liquidated a large-scale network for producing forged EU documents. The perpetrators earned over 17.8 million hryvnias from foreigners.

Large-scale scheme of EU document forgery exposed in Kyiv - call centers were involved
Photo: SBU

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale criminal scheme for the production and sale of forged European Union documents to legalize foreigners abroad. The scheme involved, among others, call centers that sought clients and offered fake documents. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the SBU, the special operation to expose the group lasted more than six months and was conducted both in Ukraine and abroad. Law enforcement officers documented the activities of the suspects, their roles in the scheme, and its operational mechanism.

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, as a result of a multi-stage special operation, exposed and blocked a large-scale scheme for the illegal legalization of foreigners in EU countries.

- stated the SBU report.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators produced high-quality forged documents that allowed migrants to freely cross borders and stay in European countries. These documents included fake passports, residence permits, ID cards, driver's licenses, and insurance policies.

The group's clients were natives of Russia, the Middle East, and other countries who were already in the EU and sought to legalize their status there.

According to the investigation, since May 2025 alone, the participants in the scheme have sold forged documents worth at least 17.8 million hryvnias.

To implement the scheme, the organizers created an extensive structure that included IT specialists and analysts who sought clients through contextual and targeted advertising on the internet, a call center in Kyiv to support customers, units for manufacturing forged documents, and a logistics chain for their delivery to EU countries.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office clarified that one of the key elements of the scheme was the operation of call centers that offered forged documents to clients.

Under the procedural guidance of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, seven residents of Kyiv were notified of suspicion of fraud. They were involved in recruiting and training personnel for call centers that offered citizens forged EU documents.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Specifically, a Latvian driver's license was sold to clients for 1500 euros, but all documents were fakes.

Clients transferred money for such "services" to bank accounts opened in one of the European countries, as well as to cryptocurrency wallets. According to the investigation, the suspects received at least 400,000 euros through just one of these crypto wallets.

During the special operation, law enforcement officers conducted 12 simultaneous searches at the residences and workplaces of the suspects. As a result, computer and mobile equipment, draft records, SIM cards of Ukrainian and foreign operators, and cash totaling over 70,000 US dollars were seized.

Currently, seven key participants in the scheme have been detained and notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud committed on an especially large scale or by an organized group.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The comprehensive measures were carried out by employees of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, together with investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, under the procedural guidance of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of the capital.

Illegal arms sales channel disguised as a car service station exposed in Kyiv09.03.26, 16:20 • 2664 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies