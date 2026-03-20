Labor market at the beginning of 2026: the Employment Service told where there are the most vacancies and the fastest employment

The State Employment Service analyzed the labor market at the beginning of 2026 and determined where there are the most vacancies and the fastest employment, UNN reports.

Details

In the first two months of 2026, just over 41,000 employers contacted the Employment Service, offering more than 111,000 different vacancies. More than 14% of all job offers came from employers in Lviv Oblast.

Overall, the vacancy closure rate in Ukraine is 35%, but the Donetsk Oblast Employment Center has this indicator at 68.5%. In January–February 2026, employers managed to offer 111,214 vacancies.

Among them, the most frequent were: motor vehicle driver – 4.5 thousand, food product salesperson – 4.1 thousand, and unskilled worker – 3.5 thousand requests for employees, the Employment Service added.

The most job offers were in Lviv Oblast – almost 16 thousand, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 7 thousand, in Kyiv Oblast and the capital – 6 thousand each.

During this period, specialists of the Employment Service filled 38.5 thousand vacancies.

The average duration of finding an employee for a vacant position was 17 days.

Vacancies are filled fastest by specialists of the Donetsk Oblast Employment Center, where this indicator is only 5 days.

The highest employment data this year is also from the Donetsk service – the percentage of filled vacancies is almost 68.5%.

Good results were also shown in Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Employment Centers – above 50%. Overall, this indicator in Ukraine is almost 35%.

However, the percentage of employment from the total number of submitted vacancies and the total number of employed people are different indicators.

The regions where the most people found jobs in the first two months of this year are different: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast holds the leadership with 4 thousand employed clients of the Employment Service, followed by Lviv Oblast – over 3 thousand, and Ivano-Frankivsk – 2.7 thousand.

Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market