"We are working to put an end to the war" — Kushner called the talks in Abu Dhabi constructive
Kyiv • UNN
Jared Kushner said the talks in Abu Dhabi were constructive. The United States seeks to end the war and create conditions for lasting peace.
U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner said that the discussions in Abu Dhabi were constructive — "we are working to end this devastating war and create security conditions," reports UNN.
We are encouraged by today's constructive discussions. At the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump, we are working to end this devastating war and create the security conditions necessary for a sovereign, secure and prosperous Ukraine to exist, as well as to establish lasting peace throughout Europe
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow and Kyiv after talks in Abu Dhabi - media10.11.26, 20:07 • 7350 views
We remind you
The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today. They will resume on Wednesday, November 11.
The trilateral format was substantive — Zelenskyy revealed the topics discussed in Abu Dhabi and one of Ukraine’s priorities10.11.26, 17:28 • 2824 views
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already had a brief conversation with the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in Abu Dhabi, where the first day of negotiations concluded on November 10, and will receive a more detailed briefing later.