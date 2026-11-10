"We are working to put an end to the war" — Kushner called the talks in Abu Dhabi constructive

Photo: Urs Flueeler/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner said that the discussions in Abu Dhabi were constructive — "we are working to end this devastating war and create security conditions," reports UNN.

We are encouraged by today's constructive discussions. At the direction of U.S. President Donald Trump, we are working to end this devastating war and create the security conditions necessary for a sovereign, secure and prosperous Ukraine to exist, as well as to establish lasting peace throughout Europe - Kushner said on the social network X.

Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow and Kyiv after talks in Abu Dhabi - media

We remind you

The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today. They will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

The trilateral format was substantive — Zelenskyy revealed the topics discussed in Abu Dhabi and one of Ukraine’s priorities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already had a brief conversation with the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in Abu Dhabi, where the first day of negotiations concluded on November 10, and will receive a more detailed briefing later.