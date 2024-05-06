Klymenko discusses humanitarian cooperation and migration policy with Azerbaijani Interior Minister

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko held an online meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Vilayat Eyvazov. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

During the talks, the parties focused on humanitarian cooperation. In particular, support in demining Ukrainian land.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that Ukraine is actively using a mechanized demining vehicle , which Baku handed over to Ukrainian rescuers.

In addition, Ukraine and Azerbaijan are working on an agreement to fight organized crime.

Kuleba held a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister: discussed the dynamics of the security situation in Ukraine and the South Caucasus

The fight against organized crime and migration policy are also in focus. Our experts, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are currently finalizing updated cooperation agreements in these areas - the Ministry of Internal Affairs summarized.

In conclusion, Klymenko thanked Minister Eyvazov for his assistance. Most importantly, for his clear and unwavering position of support for Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine has invited Azerbaijan to participate at the highest level in the International Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin.