Klymenko discusses humanitarian cooperation and migration policy with Azerbaijani Interior Minister

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93843 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109713 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152445 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156261 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252322 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174575 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165767 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226936 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28399 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 24642 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 31729 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24352 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 21645 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252322 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212901 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225310 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93843 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68760 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75308 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113322 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114201 views
Klymenko discusses humanitarian cooperation and migration policy with Azerbaijani Interior Minister

Klymenko discusses humanitarian cooperation and migration policy with Azerbaijani Interior Minister

 21853 views

Ukraine and Azerbaijan discussed humanitarian cooperation, including Azerbaijan's support in demining Ukrainian land and finalizing updated agreements on combating organized crime and migration policy, during an online meeting between the two countries' interior ministers.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko held an online meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart  Vilayat Eyvazov. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details 

During the talks, the parties focused on humanitarian cooperation. In particular, support in demining Ukrainian land.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that Ukraine is actively using a mechanized demining vehicle , which Baku handed over to Ukrainian rescuers. 

In addition, Ukraine and Azerbaijan are working on an agreement to fight organized crime.

Kuleba held a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister: discussed the dynamics of the security situation in Ukraine and the South Caucasus02.05.24, 17:48 • 20614 views

The fight against organized crime and migration policy are also in focus. Our experts, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are currently finalizing updated cooperation agreements in these areas

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs summarized.

In conclusion, Klymenko thanked Minister Eyvazov for his assistance. Most importantly, for his clear and unwavering position of support for Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine has invited Azerbaijan to participate at the highest level in the International Peace Summit in Switzerland and the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising