Kuleba held a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister: discussed the dynamics of the security situation in Ukraine and the South Caucasus

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss the dynamics of the security situation in Ukraine and the South Caucasus. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports .

I spoke with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to discuss the dynamics of the security situation in Ukraine and the South Caucasus, - Kuleba said.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister welcomed the agreement on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The two sides also agreed to hold political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

Armenia and NATO agree on cooperation for 2024