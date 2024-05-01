Kirby on the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine: Kyiv clarifies what their needs should look like

Ukraine and the United States continue to negotiate a bilateral security agreement and formalize the details of how the document should address Ukraine's needs. This was announced by White House National Security Advisor John Kirby, Voice of America reports, according to UNN.

Details

Asked about the status of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington on a bilateral security agreement, Kirby said:

"No matter when this war ends, no matter how this war ends, Ukraine will still have a long border with Russia, and they will still have legitimate security needs. The United States will continue to support them as they clarify their needs, what those needs should look like".

On April 30, representatives of the U.S. government - the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. National Security Council - continued discussions with their Ukrainian counterparts on security arrangements. This was reported by the press service of the US State Department. According to the report, this conversation "is important for long-term bilateral security arrangements and other commitments under the Group of Seven Joint Declaration.

Kirby added that nine other countries have completed negotiations with Ukraine on a bilateral security agreement.

"We're all working on the same thing - trying to create what could be called a bilateral security arrangement," the White House official said.

John Kirby added that the United States is proud of its government's efforts "to support Ukraine in building its current force capabilities.

Recall

On April 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and the United States are working on a bilateral security agreement that will set specific levels of military, financial, political support and joint arms production for this year and the next 10 years.

