Kirby on the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine: Kyiv clarifies what their needs should look like

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93828 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109710 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152443 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252320 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165767 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226936 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28399 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 24642 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 31711 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24342 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 21630 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252320 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212901 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225309 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93828 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68749 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75300 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113322 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114201 views
Kirby on the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine: Kyiv clarifies what their needs should look like

Kirby on the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine: Kyiv clarifies what their needs should look like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111995 views

Ukraine and the United States continue negotiations on a bilateral security agreement, formalizing Ukraine's security needs in a document.

Ukraine and the United States continue to negotiate a bilateral security agreement and formalize the details of how the document should address Ukraine's needs. This was announced by White House National Security Advisor John Kirby, Voice of America reports, according to UNN

Details

Asked about the status of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington on a bilateral security agreement, Kirby said: 

"No matter when this war ends, no matter how this war ends, Ukraine will still have a long border with Russia, and they will still have legitimate security needs. The United States will continue to support them as they clarify their needs, what those needs should look like". 

On April 30, representatives of the U.S. government - the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. National Security Council - continued discussions with their Ukrainian counterparts on security arrangements. This was reported by the press service of the US State Department. According to the report, this conversation "is important for long-term bilateral security arrangements and other commitments under the Group of Seven Joint Declaration.

Kirby added that nine other countries have completed negotiations with Ukraine on a bilateral security agreement.

 "We're all working on the same thing - trying to create what could be called a bilateral security arrangement," the White House official said.

John Kirby added that the United States is proud of its government's efforts "to support Ukraine in building its current force capabilities.

Recall 

On April 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and the United States are working on a bilateral security agreement that will set specific levels of military, financial, political support and joint arms production for this year and the next 10 years.

Yermak held another round of talks with the US on a security agreement29.04.24, 22:41 • 20915 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

