Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Khmelnytskyi region: SBU and Defense Forces rehearse neutralization of russian subversive groups

The Security Service of Ukraine neutralized Russian sabotage groups in Khmelnytskyi region, timely counteracting a conditional enemy group that was collecting intelligence to carry out explosions at an energy facility.

In Khmelnytsky region , the Defense Forces have worked out algorithms for neutralizing Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs). This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the legend of the training, enemy saboteurs secretly infiltrated the western region.

While in the region, the "attackers" gathered intelligence on the location of the Defense Forces units guarding the strategically important energy facility.

The "saboteurs" planned to use the information to commit a series of explosions on the territory of the energy infrastructure of Khmelnytskyi region.

The law enforcers with the involvement of the SBU Special Forces "A" neutralized the conditional enemy group in a timely manner and thus prevented a possible man-made disaster.

Night attack on maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia: SBU special operation - source21.01.24, 12:15 • 43418 views

Addendum

The exercises were held in conditions as close to real life as possible. Units of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Police and the National Guard participated in the events.

According to the coordination group, the training participants comprehensively worked out an algorithm of interagency cooperation to prevent possible sabotage threats in western Ukraine.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the neutralization of the FSB agent network, which included former employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Foreign Intelligence, as well as a regional SBU employee.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Khmelnytsky

