Khmelnytskyi region: SBU and Defense Forces rehearse neutralization of russian subversive groups

In Khmelnytsky region , the Defense Forces have worked out algorithms for neutralizing Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs). This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the legend of the training, enemy saboteurs secretly infiltrated the western region.

While in the region, the "attackers" gathered intelligence on the location of the Defense Forces units guarding the strategically important energy facility.

The "saboteurs" planned to use the information to commit a series of explosions on the territory of the energy infrastructure of Khmelnytskyi region.

The law enforcers with the involvement of the SBU Special Forces "A" neutralized the conditional enemy group in a timely manner and thus prevented a possible man-made disaster.

Addendum

The exercises were held in conditions as close to real life as possible. Units of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Police and the National Guard participated in the events.

According to the coordination group, the training participants comprehensively worked out an algorithm of interagency cooperation to prevent possible sabotage threats in western Ukraine.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the neutralization of the FSB agent network, which included former employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Foreign Intelligence, as well as a regional SBU employee.