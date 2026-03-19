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Japanese Prime Minister prepared proposals for Trump on stabilizing energy markets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will discuss cooperation in economic security with Donald Trump. She presented proposals on energy and minerals.

Japanese Prime Minister prepared proposals for Trump on stabilizing energy markets

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told US President Donald Trump on Thursday that she has "concrete proposals" to stabilize global energy markets, which have been affected by the conflict in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

I look forward to our discussion, especially on cooperation in economic security, in such important areas as energy and rare earth minerals 

- she told Trump before a meeting in Washington.

I have also made concrete proposals to stabilize the global energy market 

- she added.

The conflict in the Middle East has led to instability in Asian economies, and Takaichi is facing domestic pressure to address the issue.

White House rules out oil export ban19.03.26, 18:47 • 2728 views

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