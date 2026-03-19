Japan, unlike NATO, "takes responsibility" in war with Iran - Trump

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House today that he is pleased with the level of support he is seeing from Japan for U.S. military actions in Iran. He contrasted this with European allies, who have been less active in their support during the escalating conflict, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"We have tremendous support and good relations with Japan on everything," Trump told reporters during a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. "And I think, based on the statements that were made to us yesterday and the day before yesterday regarding Japan, they have really stepped up."

He then added: "Unlike NATO."

Japan reports difficulties in sending ships to the Strait of Hormuz

Additionally

Earlier on Thursday, a group of European countries and Japan issued a joint statement condemning Iran's attack on merchant ships in the Persian Gulf and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that they are ready to contribute to "appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait."

Trump criticized the NATO alliance for not adequately supporting the administration's efforts in Iran, telling reporters on Tuesday that he believes the defense alliance is "making a very foolish mistake."

The U.S. president later said he expects active support from Japan, citing the country's reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for oil imports.

NATO Secretary General stated that allies are discussing how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

"And as for NATO, they don't want to help us defend the strait, even though they are the ones who need it," he said. "But now they have become much kinder because they see my attitude… but, as far as I understand, it's already too late."