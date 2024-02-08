Italian company Beretta still supplies weapons to Russia despite sanctions - IrpiMedia and The Insider

Sanctions have not prevented Russian companies from purchasing Italian weapons through triangulations with non-EU countries. A Moscow-based importing company associated with the "arms baron" Mikhail Khubutia is controlled by the Beretta group. This is stated in the investigation by IrpiMedia and The Insider, reports UNN.

According to IrpiMedia, last fall, from October 12 to 15, 2023, the capital of the aggressor state hosted the international exhibition of arms manufacturers OrelExpo. Not only Russian companies presented their weapons samples at this exposition. In addition to the Kalashnikov assault rifle, visitors to OrelExpo saw and bought Austrian Glock pistols, German Blaser rifles, and American Barrett carbines. There were also Finnish Sako and Tikka rifles made by the historic Italian Beretta factory.

After analyzing Russian state import certificates, IrpiMedia and The Insider found that the flow of Italian-made civilian light weapons to Russia has never stopped, even after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The journalists noted that the arms trade continued thanks to intermediaries from third countries, whose names are not listed in the Russian government documents used for this investigation.

Investigators estimate that after February 24, 2022, Russia received 6254 rifles and pistols, as well as 1107.6 thousand rounds of ammunition made in Italy or of Italian brands. These are mostly hunting weapons, but there are also military semi-automatic pistols and sniper rifles.

Journalists note that Russia is under pressure from the arms embargo. According to the restrictions imposed by the EU, no European-made weapons should enter Russia, even for civilian use.

According to IrpiMedia, most of the weapons and ammunition supplied to Russia after the outbreak of the war came from Beretta factories scattered throughout the European Union, from Italy to Finland, from Sweden to Germany.

The Italian company continues to own the majority of shares in a Russian arms importer linked to Moscow's "arms baron," Georgian-born billionaire Mikhail Khubutiy, who is considered close to Putin. Beretta did not respond to IrpiMedia's questions. - the journalists' investigation says.

In theory, no European-made weapons, even civilian ones, should get to Russia. However, the media periodically reports investigations that refute this restriction.

Earlier, Investigate Europe wrote about how in 2021, almost 22 million euros worth of weapons, rifles and ammunition were delivered from Italy to Russia.

In 2014, after Russia's annexation of Crimea, the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia. In particular, the sale of weapons to the aggressor country was banned. And after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the sanctions measures were expanded and strengthened. The number of restrictions against Russia and its businesses continues to grow around the world every year.

