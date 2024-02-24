It lays a solid foundation for partnership: Zelenskyy on security agreement with Italy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the agreement on security cooperation with Italy lays a solid foundation for a long-term security partnership between the countries. UNN reports this with reference to the Presidential Office.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized that this document lays a solid foundation for a long-term security partnership between Ukraine and Italy. The document is a follow-up to the Joint Declaration adopted by Ukraine and the members of the Group of Seven in Vilnius on July 12, 2023 - the statement said.

The agreement reportedly sets out the main components of Italy's security commitments, including long-term military and financial assistance during its term. It defines the priority areas of bilateral security cooperation between Ukraine and Italy in the military and non-military spheres, including political, financial, humanitarian and reforms.

The document states that Italy will continue to meet Ukraine's most urgent and immediate needs to strengthen its security capabilities. The Republic of Italy has already extended the relevant legislation allowing for further military support until 2024 and will provide assistance to Ukraine for the ten years of this agreement - informs the OP.

Italy will also continue to contribute to the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine by providing training for military personnel.

In addition, Italy will continue its partnership with Odesa and the region to provide support, reconstruction, resilience and reforms.

Separate blocks of the document outline cooperation in sanctions pressure on the aggressor and bringing Russia to justice.

It is noted that the agreement fixes the specific amounts of financial support and military packages provided to Ukraine by Italy since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression, along with the obligation of the Italian Republic to continue to provide such assistance for the entire ten years of the agreement.

In addition, the document reaffirms Italy's support for Ukraine's future membership in NATO, in particular by supporting Ukrainian reforms and the interoperability of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces with the Alliance.

The agreement establishes a mechanism for a 24-hour emergency response in the event of repeated military aggression against Ukraine.

The document is valid for ten years from the date of signing and provides for the possibility of revision by the partners in the event of Ukraine's accession to NATO before its expiration.

