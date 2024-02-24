Zelenskyy on security agreement with Canada: Important contribution to strengthening our resilience

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4328 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49608 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188219 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109232 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366679 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295390 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211092 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243064 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254500 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 109709 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188288 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 366776 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243679 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295444 views
Zelenskyy on security agreement with Canada: Important contribution to strengthening our resilience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62125 views

Ukraine and Canada sign a security cooperation agreement that establishes a strategic partnership and provides more than $3 billion in assistance to strengthen Ukraine's defense and resilience against russian aggression.

Zelenskyy on security agreement with Canada: Important contribution to strengthening our resilience

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and Canada is a powerful and timely decision that is an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's resilience. UNN reports this with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sign an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Canada.

Zelenskyy praised the signing of the document, noting that it lays a solid foundation for a long and deep partnership between the two countries.

This is a powerful and timely decision that is an important contribution to strengthening our resilience

- He said.

The agreement reportedly establishes a Canada-Ukraine strategic security partnership that identifies areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation in various areas, including defense, stability and resilience.

The document envisages Canada's allocation of more than CAD 3 billion in macro-financial and defense assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

In addition, the document reaffirms Canada's support for Ukraine's future membership in NATO, in particular by promoting Ukrainian reforms and the interoperability of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces with the Alliance.

Canada imposes new sanctions against russia24.02.24, 05:40 • 110893 views

The agreement establishes a mechanism for 24-hour emergency response in case of repeated military aggression against Ukraine, and also provides for assistance to our country in strengthening its own capabilities to respond appropriately to a possible escalation of aggression by russia

- the statement said.

The document is valid for ten years from the date of its signing and provides for the possibility of revision by the partners in case of Ukraine's accession to NATO before its expiration.

Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy24.02.24, 16:53 • 39297 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
NATO
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
