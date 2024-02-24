Zelenskyy on security agreement with Canada: Important contribution to strengthening our resilience

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and Canada is a powerful and timely decision that is an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's resilience. UNN reports this with reference to the Presidential Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sign an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Canada.

Zelenskyy praised the signing of the document, noting that it lays a solid foundation for a long and deep partnership between the two countries.

This is a powerful and timely decision that is an important contribution to strengthening our resilience - He said.

The agreement reportedly establishes a Canada-Ukraine strategic security partnership that identifies areas for enhanced bilateral cooperation in various areas, including defense, stability and resilience.

The document envisages Canada's allocation of more than CAD 3 billion in macro-financial and defense assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

In addition, the document reaffirms Canada's support for Ukraine's future membership in NATO, in particular by promoting Ukrainian reforms and the interoperability of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces with the Alliance.

The agreement establishes a mechanism for 24-hour emergency response in case of repeated military aggression against Ukraine, and also provides for assistance to our country in strengthening its own capabilities to respond appropriately to a possible escalation of aggression by russia - the statement said.

The document is valid for ten years from the date of its signing and provides for the possibility of revision by the partners in case of Ukraine's accession to NATO before its expiration.

