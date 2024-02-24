Zelensky and Maloney agree on further steps in the context of the Italian presidency of the G7

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2730 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48324 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186291 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108175 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364292 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294143 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242974 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254422 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160563 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 116353 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112062 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41569 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55284 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106644 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107911 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 186291 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 364292 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294143 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6894 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32365 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56215 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42471 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 112936 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelensky and Maloney agree on further steps in the context of the Italian presidency of the G7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26232 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Georgia Maloney discussed further cooperation between the countries in the context of Italy's G7 presidency. Zelenskyy thanked Italy for its support to Ukraine in defense and reconstruction.

Zelensky and Maloney agree on further steps in the context of the Italian presidency of the G7

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed cooperation between the countries and agreed on further steps in the context of the Italian presidency of the Group of Seven. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Head of State and the Prime Minister of Italy discussed interaction between the countries and agreed on further steps in the context of the Italian presidency in the Group of Seven

- the statement said.

The President thanked Italy for supporting Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, which are prioritized by the Italian presidency, as well as for its decision to continue providing military and technical assistance to our country until the end of 2024

Italy holds the presidency of the G7 this year. Therefore, we highly appreciate its presence here today with us

- Zelensky said.

Separately, the President thanked the Italian Prime Minister for organizing a meeting in the G7 plus Ukraine format on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy emphasized Italy's role in the context of Ukraine's approach to full EU membership.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude for the patronage of Italy over Odesa and the plans of the Italian government to restore Ukrainian historical monuments damaged as a result of hostilities.

Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy24.02.24, 16:53 • 39297 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Giorgia Meloni
Office of the President of Ukraine
G7
European Union
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08