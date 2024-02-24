Zelensky and Maloney agree on further steps in the context of the Italian presidency of the G7

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed cooperation between the countries and agreed on further steps in the context of the Italian presidency of the Group of Seven. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Head of State and the Prime Minister of Italy discussed interaction between the countries and agreed on further steps in the context of the Italian presidency in the Group of Seven - the statement said.

The President thanked Italy for supporting Ukraine's defense and reconstruction, which are prioritized by the Italian presidency, as well as for its decision to continue providing military and technical assistance to our country until the end of 2024

Italy holds the presidency of the G7 this year. Therefore, we highly appreciate its presence here today with us - Zelensky said.

Separately, the President thanked the Italian Prime Minister for organizing a meeting in the G7 plus Ukraine format on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy emphasized Italy's role in the context of Ukraine's approach to full EU membership.

The Head of State also expressed gratitude for the patronage of Italy over Odesa and the plans of the Italian government to restore Ukrainian historical monuments damaged as a result of hostilities.

Ukraine and Italy sign bilateral security agreement - Zelenskyy