It is necessary to significantly speed up and increase the supply of ammunition: Umerov addresses Borrell

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who is on an official visit to Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"Thank you for your personal involvement and the unwavering support that the European Union provides to Ukraine," Rustem Umerov said.

The Defense Minister informed Josep Borrell about the situation at the front and the high intensity of Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions.

"It is necessary to significantly accelerate and increase the supply of ammunition to our soldiers to repel Russian aggression," Rustem Umerov emphasized in his address to the EU's chief diplomat.

The head of the Ukrainian defense ministry also offered European defense companies to cooperate, in particular in establishing joint ventures and investing in production in Ukraine.

