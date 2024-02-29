$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35306 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 133659 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81905 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 301735 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252309 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197389 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234662 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252340 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158448 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372304 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Issuing certificates to tax evaders: TEC officials to be tried in Vinnytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28063 views

The criminal group was created by an officer of the recruitment department of the MCC and JV, and included 2 members of the military medical commission and one civilian. The cost of one certificate was USD 4 thousand

Issuing certificates to tax evaders: TEC officials to be tried in Vinnytsia

Law enforcement officers have completed a pre-trial investigation into employees of the Vinnytsia United City TCC and JV who helped men liable for military service avoid mobilization and leave the country for money. This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, the organized criminal group was created by an officer of the conscription department of the MCC and JV, which included 2 members of the military medical commission and one civilian. The latter was looking for people who wanted to avoid the draft and received money from clients.

The men were given fictitious diagnoses, which made it possible to obtain a certificate of unfitness and travel abroad. The group members divided the "profit" among themselves. 

The doctors and the civilian are accused of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, facilitating their commission by advice, instructions, provision of means and removal of obstacles, committed for mercenary motives by an organized group (Art. 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the military registration and enlistment office official is also guilty of fraud and completed attempted incitement to provide an official with an unlawful benefit (Art. 332, Part 3, Art. 190, Part 1, and Part 4 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 1 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the SBI summarized.

Two employees of TCR in Lviv region to be tried for torture and detention of men in military commissariat22.02.24, 12:38 • 68680 views

Addendum

It is noted that the cost of one certificate was 4 thousand US dollars. The criminals were active at least from July 2023 until they were exposed by law enforcement in late September.

In addition, during the pre-trial investigation, it was found that the officer excluded customers from the electronic system of accounting for men who had been issued a summons and were required to appear at the TCC for a medical examination for USD 1.5 thousand.

The officer personally deleted the "necessary" people from the database, while not officially having access to it.

Recall

Communications Advisor of the State Bureau of Investigation Tetiana Sapian said that the SBI is currently investigating more than 300 criminal proceedings regarding the activities of territorial centers for recruitment and social support. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Lviv
