Two employees of TCR in Lviv region to be tried for torture and detention of men in military commissariat

Two employees of the Sambir District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Lviv region will stand trial for torture and illegal detention of four men who tried to cross the border, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Lviv region, SBI officers have completed an investigation into the torture and illegal deprivation of liberty of 4 men in the Sambir District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The indictments have been sent to court," the bureau said on social media.

According to the SBI, in September last year, a video of two men being beaten in the center was posted on social media. "Residents of Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih were taken to the military commissariat after trying to illegally cross the border with Poland. They were detained by border guards and taken to the military commissariat for military registration," the bureau said.

Subsequently, the investigation reportedly found that "two more men detained at the border were illegally held in the military commissariat.

"The RTCR tried to force them to 'voluntarily' undergo a military medical examination for further mobilization. One of the victims was held in the military commissariat for 10 days, two citizens for 7 days, and the fourth for 2 days. A soldier-driver of the center beat them, threatening them with a weapon. The beating took place under the "supervision" of the deputy head of one of the departments," the SBI reported.

The soldier-driver is accused of torture and illegal deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 and part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The deputy head of the Sambir RCCC and JV is accused of failing to stop a criminal offense committed by a subordinate (part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Both servicemen were dismissed from the Sambir district military training center and enlisted in the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBI said.