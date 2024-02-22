Two employees of TCR in Lviv region to be tried for torture and detention of men in military commissariat

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44687 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 176693 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103442 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 353801 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287286 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208616 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241915 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254104 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160264 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100301 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 176693 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 353801 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239061 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287286 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3542 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30799 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50632 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37081 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107578 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Two employees of TCR in Lviv region to be tried for torture and detention of men in military commissariat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68680 views

Two Ukrainian military officers will stand trial for torturing and illegally detaining four men who were trying to cross the border.

Two employees of TCR in Lviv region to be tried for torture and detention of men in military commissariat

Two employees of the Sambir District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Lviv region will stand trial for torture and illegal detention of four men who tried to cross the border, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the Lviv region, SBI officers have completed an investigation into the torture and illegal deprivation of liberty of 4 men in the Sambir District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The indictments have been sent to court," the bureau said on social media.

According to the SBI, in September last year, a video of two men being beaten in the center was posted on social media. "Residents of Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih were taken to the military commissariat after trying to illegally cross the border with Poland. They were detained by border guards and taken to the military commissariat for military registration," the bureau said.

Subsequently, the investigation reportedly found that "two more men detained at the border were illegally held in the military commissariat.

"The RTCR tried to force them to 'voluntarily' undergo a military medical examination for further mobilization. One of the victims was held in the military commissariat for 10 days, two citizens for 7 days, and the fourth for 2 days. A soldier-driver of the center beat them, threatening them with a weapon. The beating took place under the "supervision" of the deputy head of one of the departments," the SBI reported.

The soldier-driver is accused of torture and illegal deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 and part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

The deputy head of the Sambir RCCC and JV is accused of failing to stop a criminal offense committed by a subordinate (part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Both servicemen were dismissed from the Sambir district military training center and enlisted in the reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBI said.

22.09.23, 12:49 • 177683 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Kryvyi Rih
Lviv
Kharkiv
Poland
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08