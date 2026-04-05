Israel reveals data on thousands of Iranian missiles and Hezbollah's arsenal

Photo: Bloomberg

Israel stated that Iran stores over 1,000 missiles capable of reaching its territory, amid ongoing hostilities, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to Israeli military briefings cited by local media, the Hezbollah group in Lebanon is also estimated to possess 8,000 to 10,000 short-range missiles. An Israeli Air Force officer, in an interview with Channel 12, confirmed the estimates regarding the Iranian arsenal, a departure from previous practice of not disclosing such data.

To bring it to zero, a lot of resources will have to be invested. Frankly, it won't reach zero — stated the Air Force officer, a lieutenant colonel in intelligence.

Potential for prolonged hostilities

Given the intensity of missile attacks from Iran and Hezbollah, which have been ongoing for over five weeks, Israeli estimates indicate the possibility of continued hostilities for several more months. Iran and Hezbollah do not disclose the size of their arsenals and show no willingness to retreat.

Iran struck a drone factory in Israel – details of the strike and its consequences emerged

Before the war, Iran, according to Israeli officials' estimates, had about 2,000 medium-range ballistic missiles. Since then, over 500 missiles have been launched at Israel, some of which were destroyed before launch. Launches are carried out from underground tunnel shafts in mountainous areas, making them difficult to destroy.

Shelling from Lebanon and the situation in Israel

Israel is also engaged in hostilities against Hezbollah in Lebanon, from where 200 to 250 missiles are launched daily. Most of them are aimed at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, but some reach northern Israel.

The shelling forces tens of thousands of civilians to constantly stay in shelters. At the same time, the Israeli army is working to improve missile strike warning systems to give people more time to evacuate.

Despite this, the authorities are gradually restoring civilian life: a return to in-person learning is planned, the number of flights is increasing, and cinemas are resuming operations with restrictions.

Israel awaits "green light" from US for strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure