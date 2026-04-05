Iran struck a drone factory in Israel – details of the strike and its consequences emerged

An Iranian ballistic missile struck near the production site of the Israeli company AeroSentinel in Petah Tikva, severely damaging the facility that manufactures reconnaissance drones. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post and Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

According to new data, a missile with a warhead of about 400 kg landed just a few meters from the company's facility. As a result of the strike, part of the production capacity was put out of action, but the company stated that critical technologies, equipment, and main operational resources were saved.

The company stated that despite the direct hit on production, they plan to resume operations as soon as possible.

“This attack will not break us. On the contrary, it only strengthens our determination to return to full production as soon as possible,” – AeroSentinel stated.

Tactical UAV manufacturer hit

AeroSentinel specializes in the production of stealth drones for tactical reconnaissance, surveillance, and border security. The company produces short- and medium-range drones used for ISR missions – that is, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Israel awaits "green light" from US for strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure

According to Israeli media, some of the company's platforms have already been used in sensitive operations by Israeli forces. The company itself directly stated that the strike on its facility indicates the strategic importance of its production for Israel's defense sector.

Consequences of the strike have already affected production

After the attack, the enterprise partially stopped certain production processes, but there was no complete cessation of work. The company reported that it is already working on restoring capacity and simultaneously plans to increase production.

The strike on the facility in Petah Tikva was one of the few cases in the current escalation where an enterprise associated with the production of military drones was hit.

Iran restores underground missile silos hours after attacks - Media