Israel has signed a contract to purchase 25 additional F-35 stealth fighters from the United States for 3 3 billion

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79128 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145562 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240242 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172083 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163800 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148023 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111025 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39490 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58116 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106886 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 58571 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240242 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220070 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232617 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219741 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12520 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19618 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106886 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111025 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158611 views
Israel has signed a contract to purchase 25 additional F-35 stealth fighters from the United States for 3 3 billion

Israel has signed a contract to purchase 25 additional F-35 stealth fighters from the United States for 3 3 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20001 views

Israel has signed a угоду 3 billion deal with the United States to purchase 25 additional Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters. delivery of the fighters is scheduled for 2028, with their total fleet in the IDF reaching 75 aircraft.

With the new F-35 vehicles, I have only about 75 vehicles of my own, so I can get involved in the most effective way on the fucking ring. About tse pishe UNN iz posilannym on Deutsche Welle.

Details

Israel has announced the signing of a угоди 3 billion deal with the United States to purchase 25 additional F-35 stealth fighters manufactured by Lockheed Martin, which will be delivered from 2028.

The purchase of the third F-35 squadron "reflects the strength of the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said.

This ability has a significant impact on near and far arenas. While some of our adversaries seek to undermine our ties with our greatest ally, we are only further strengthening our alliance. This sends a powerful signal to our enemies throughout the region

 - noted the official.

addition

The announcement to acquire the F - 35 comes amid tensions between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after nearly eight months of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Democratic leader warned on May 8 that the United States would stop supplying certain weapons to Israel - in particular, "artillery shells" - in the event of a major military offensive in the southern Gaza City of Rafah. But since then, the Israeli army has stormed the city, where it says the last battalions of Hamas are located. 

Israel says it gained control of Gaza's border with Egypt during the Rafah offensive30.05.24, 09:07 • 29396 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
rafakhRafah
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

