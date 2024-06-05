Israel has signed a contract to purchase 25 additional F-35 stealth fighters from the United States for 3 3 billion

With the new F-35 vehicles, I have only about 75 vehicles of my own, so I can get involved in the most effective way on the fucking ring. About tse pishe UNN iz posilannym on Deutsche Welle.

Details

Israel has announced the signing of a угоди 3 billion deal with the United States to purchase 25 additional F-35 stealth fighters manufactured by Lockheed Martin, which will be delivered from 2028.

The purchase of the third F-35 squadron "reflects the strength of the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said.

This ability has a significant impact on near and far arenas. While some of our adversaries seek to undermine our ties with our greatest ally, we are only further strengthening our alliance. This sends a powerful signal to our enemies throughout the region - noted the official.

addition

The announcement to acquire the F - 35 comes amid tensions between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after nearly eight months of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Democratic leader warned on May 8 that the United States would stop supplying certain weapons to Israel - in particular, "artillery shells" - in the event of a major military offensive in the southern Gaza City of Rafah. But since then, the Israeli army has stormed the city, where it says the last battalions of Hamas are located.

Israel says it gained control of Gaza's border with Egypt during the Rafah offensive