Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Israel has been preparing pager bombing operation in Lebanon for at least 15 years - media

Israel has been preparing pager bombing operation in Lebanon for at least 15 years - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13741 views

According to ABC News, Israel was involved in the pager bombings in Lebanon, preparing the operation for at least 15 years. Front companies and explosives in the devices were used, resulting in hundreds of injured Hezbollah members.

Israel is involved in the operation to blow up pagers in Lebanon and has been preparing it for at least 15 years, trying to take control of the sources of supply of these devices to the country. According to UNN, ABC News reports this with reference to sources in the US intelligence.

Details

The planning of this attack involved front companies set up by Israeli intelligence, where the employees of the companies did not know who they were working for. The legitimate company was covered by Israeli intelligence at several levels.

According to the sources, the pagers were packed with one to two ounces of explosives and a remote detonator to trigger the explosion.

Earlier reports suggested that the pagers may have been manufactured by BAC Consulting, a Hungarian company that was contracted to manufacture the pagers on behalf of Gold Apollo in Taiwan. However, a Hungarian government spokesperson told ABC News that the pagers had never been in Hungary, and the company was "a reseller with no production or operational facilities in Hungary.

Recall

On September 17, hundreds of Hezbollah members were injured in pager explosions in Lebanon. The incidents occurred after receiving new messages, causing panic across the country. A day later , a new series of explosions occurred, detonating radio stations. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech called the attacks on the country using pagers and walkie-talkies an act of terrorism tantamount to a declaration of war.

The founder of a Taiwanese company officially confirmed that the pagers that exploded on Hezbollah members were made in Europe18.09.24, 10:12 • 11619 views

On the afternoon of September 19, Israeli aircraft carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The IDF claims that the attacks are aimed at destroying the terrorist group's potential and creating security in the north of the country. On the evening of September 19, the IDF conducted additional strikes against hundreds of Hezbollah launchers in Lebanon, ready to be used to fire at Israel.

Expert: blowing up Hezbollah's pagers is one of Israel's steps towards the Third War with Lebanon19.09.24, 13:36 • 155458 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

