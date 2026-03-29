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Iraqi Kurdistan President's Residence Attacked – Baghdad Claims Attempt to Drag Iraq into War

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

Nechirvan Barzani's residence was attacked to draw Iraq into conflict. Baghdad and the US condemned the attack, while Iran's IRGC called the incident an act of terrorism.

Iraqi Kurdistan President's Residence Attacked – Baghdad Claims Attempt to Drag Iraq into War

On Saturday, the residence of Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani came under attack. The incident was reported by the press service of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

The office of the head of the Iraqi government stated that Baghdad would not allow any forces – neither internal nor external – to drag the country into a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Kurdistan called the attack "an attempt to ignite war"

Later, the influential Kurdish politician Masoud Barzani, Nechirvan Barzani's uncle, also reacted to the incident. He emphasized that it was not just about one residence, but about a threat to the entire region.

According to him, such actions are an act of aggression against Kurdistan and should receive a "serious and decisive response."

The US strongly condemned the attack

The US State Department also reacted to the attack, calling it "heinous." The American side did not specify who it considered responsible, but stated that attacks on the political leadership of the region were unacceptable.

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At the same time, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also issued a statement condemning the drone attack and calling it an "act of terrorism."

Iraq is under increasing pressure from the war

Despite Baghdad's official position of not wanting to get involved in the war, Iraq is increasingly becoming one of the venues for regional confrontation.

In recent weeks, nearly 100 people have already died in the country, including members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, which include pro-Iranian formations.

The situation in Iraqi Kurdistan has particularly escalated after an Iranian missile strike on a base near Erbil this week killed at least six Peshmerga fighters.

This was Iran's first direct strike against Peshmerga forces in Iraq – and now the new attack on the Kurdistan president's residence only increases the risk of an even wider escalation in the region.

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Stepan Haftko

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