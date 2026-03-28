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Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

Iran launched 6 missiles and 29 drones at Prince Sultan Air Base. 15 American servicemen were injured, a refueling aircraft was damaged, and there were no fatalities.

Saudi Arabian airbase hit by Iranian strike, 15 US servicemen injured - media
defense.gov

A Saudi Arabian airbase was subjected to a massive attack by Iranian missiles and drones, resulting in injuries to American servicemen, AP and CNN report, writes UNN.

Details

Iran launched six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia during Friday's attack, a person familiar with the incident told AP.

"At least 15 American service members were injured in the Iranian attack, including five who sustained serious injuries," a person who was not authorized to comment publicly and wished to remain anonymous told AP.

Initially, US officials reported that at least 10 American service members were injured, including two seriously.

As CNN notes, no service members were killed. And at least two of the injured sustained shrapnel wounds that are not considered life-threatening, while several other service members were "impacted," though the nature of what happened to them was not immediately clear, another US official said.

A refueling aircraft was also damaged, the first CNN source said.

Saudi Arabia in talks to buy interceptor drones from Ukraine amid Shahed attacks - WSJ11.03.26, 09:01 • 4770 views

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