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Iran says new supreme leader is healthy but absent for security reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2262 views

Iran's representative to the UN stated that the new leader is in full health and is leading the country. Khamenei's absence from public view is explained by security measures.

Iran says new supreme leader is healthy but absent for security reasons

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is healthy and leading the country, an Iranian official said today, explaining his absence from public view due to security concerns, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"The reason for his absence from public view is adherence to security considerations due to the current special circumstances," said Ali Bahreini, Iran's representative to the UN office in Geneva, according to the Iranian state student news network (SNN), adding that "he is completely healthy and continues to lead the country."

New Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated at Putin's residence after US and Israeli strikes - media15.03.26, 21:37 • 15389 views

Additionally

Khamenei has not appeared in public since his father and former supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed last month in joint US-Israeli strikes. Since his appointment, only statements allegedly made by the new supreme leader have been read.

Earlier this month, a source familiar with the situation told CNN that on the first day of bombing by the US and Israel, he suffered a fractured foot and other minor injuries. In addition to the foot injury, the 56-year-old Khamenei sustained a bruise under his left eye, as well as small lacerations on his face, the source said.

Israel states it will pursue Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei17.03.26, 21:45 • 6318 views

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