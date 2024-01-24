Iran executes protester with mental disorder

Iran has executed a man sentenced to death for participating in mass protests that followed the death of a female prisoner due to the "improper" wearing of a hijab . This was reported by the BBC with reference to the local judiciary, UNN writes.

Details

Mohammad Ghobadlou, 23, was convicted of allegedly hitting and killing a police officer with his car during protests near Tehran in September 2022.

Human rights groups said that he faced an unfair trial, "overshadowed" by allegations of torture. Calls for his mental health to be taken into account were also rejected, the newspaper said.

Gobadlu became the ninth person executed for participating in the protests. At least four people have been sentenced to death, and 15 others are facing the death penalty.

The protests took place against the backdrop of the death of prisoner Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by police for allegedly wearing a hijab "inappropriately." Hundreds of people were killed and thousands detained in a brutal crackdown by security forces, who portrayed the protests as "unrest.

The judicial news agency Mizan reported that Mohammad Gobadl's death sentence was carried out on Tuesday morning after it was upheld by the Supreme Court.

On Monday evening, Gobadlu's mother made an emotional video message to the family of the police officer for whose murder he was convicted, asking them not to impose punishment.

Earlier, she called on the judiciary to take into account the fact that her son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager and stopped taking his medication two months before the protests.

Ghobadlou's lawyer, Amir Rayesyan, wrote on Instagram that the execution would be illegal and tantamount to "murder." He claimed that the Supreme Court had overturned the death sentence in July due to the man's mental state.