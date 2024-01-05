Turkey's top prosecutor proposes to reinstate the death penalty for murdering women

Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals of Turkey Bekir Shahin has proposed to reinstate the death penalty for those guilty of murdering women, saying that life imprisonment is not enough in some cases. He said this in an interview with CNN Türk, UNN reports.

Details

According to Turkey's chief prosecutor, life imprisonment for the murder of women does not deter others from committing the same crimes.

I believe that the death penalty should be the punishment for convicts. The death penalty should be a punishment for some crimes. A person who stabbed a pregnant woman should be sentenced to death, not to life imprisonment with aggravating circumstances Shakhin said.

At the same time, he refused to draw a link between crimes against women and Turkey's withdrawal from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention on Combating Gender-Based Violence.

The withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention has nothing to do with the murders of women. They happen regardless of the treaty said the prosecutor.

It is noted that the death penalty has not actually been applied in Turkey since 1984. In 2004, the country officially banned it as part of reforms designed to facilitate accession to the European Union.