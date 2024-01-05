ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106052 views

March 2, 04:30 AM • 115110 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 145880 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 141743 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 178576 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 172534 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286290 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 178330 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 167331 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148910 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey's top prosecutor proposes to reinstate the death penalty for murdering women

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47467 views

The chief prosecutor of Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals is seeking to reinstate the death penalty for the murder of women, arguing that life imprisonment is not enough.

Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals of Turkey Bekir Shahin has proposed to reinstate the death penalty for those guilty of murdering women, saying that life imprisonment is not enough in some cases. He said this in an interview with CNN Türk, UNN reports.

Details

According to Turkey's chief prosecutor, life imprisonment for the murder of women does not deter others from committing the same crimes.

I believe that the death penalty should be the punishment for convicts. The death penalty should be a punishment for some crimes. A person who stabbed a pregnant woman should be sentenced to death, not to life imprisonment with aggravating circumstances

Shakhin said.

At the same time, he refused to draw a link between crimes against women and Turkey's withdrawal from the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention on Combating Gender-Based Violence.

The withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention has nothing to do with the murders of women. They happen regardless of the treaty

 said the prosecutor.

It is noted that the death penalty has not actually been applied in Turkey since 1984. In 2004, the country officially banned it as part of reforms designed to facilitate accession to the European Union.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

