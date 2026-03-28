Iran claims to have destroyed a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians allegedly resided.

$43.8850.61
ukenru
08:59 AM • 6662 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
08:29 AM • 13684 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
07:00 AM • 16148 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
07:00 AM • 23462 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 25717 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 51354 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 72381 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 11:09 AM • 42152 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
March 27, 10:01 AM • 68110 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
March 27, 08:55 AM • 32990 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3.5m/s
60%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland pardoned citizens-volunteers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine - lawMarch 28, 02:04 AM • 10152 views
Attack on Odesa: number of injured increases, including a childPhotoMarch 28, 02:39 AM • 25748 views
US congressmen gave Russian State Duma deputies socks with Trump on themPhotoMarch 28, 03:16 AM • 8146 views
Russians' trust in Putin has fallen to a historic low since the full-scale war began - pollMarch 28, 05:34 AM • 5784 views
Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Odesa region; 252 neutralized08:19 AM • 6574 views
Publications
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plant10:58 AM • 1484 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time07:00 AM • 23456 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 26302 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 25401 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 72378 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Serhiy Lysak
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Odesa
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 17006 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 20965 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of UkraineMarch 27, 01:02 PM • 26002 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideoMarch 27, 11:30 AM • 31073 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 36526 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Shahed-136

Iran claims to have destroyed a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians allegedly resided.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

The spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya claims the destruction of a facility with 21 Ukrainian specialists in the UAE. There are currently no official confirmations of the attack from Ukraine or the Emirates.

Iran claims to have destroyed a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians allegedly resided.

Iran announced an attack on a warehouse of "Ukrainian anti-drone systems" in Dubai, UAE. The spokesman for the Central Headquarters of "Khatam al-Anbiya" stated that the facility was allegedly destroyed, and at least 20 Ukrainian specialists were supposedly inside, reports the Iranian news agency Fars, according to UNN.

Details

"Simultaneously with the strike on the hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai, which caused significant losses, a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems - which was in Dubai to assist the American military and where 21 Ukrainians resided - was targeted and destroyed in a joint operation by the Aerospace and Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the spokesman said.

The publication indicated that "the fate of the Ukrainian military is currently unknown."

There were no immediate official confirmations of the information from Ukraine or the UAE.

Before this, the spokesman stated that two American hideouts had been attacked in recent hours.

"In the first one in Dubai, more than 400 people were hiding, and in the second, more than 100. Both locations were detected and attacked with high-precision missiles and drones, inflicting very heavy losses. For several hours, ambulances were busy transporting dead and wounded American commanders and soldiers," the spokesman said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian experts sent to the UAE, where they discussed the first results and main conclusions from their work in the Emirates, as well as how to strengthen the air defense and critical infrastructure system in the UAE by integrating Ukrainian experience.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran