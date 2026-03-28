Iran claims to have destroyed a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems in Dubai, where 21 Ukrainians allegedly resided.

Iran announced an attack on a warehouse of "Ukrainian anti-drone systems" in Dubai, UAE. The spokesman for the Central Headquarters of "Khatam al-Anbiya" stated that the facility was allegedly destroyed, and at least 20 Ukrainian specialists were supposedly inside, reports the Iranian news agency Fars, according to UNN.

Details

"Simultaneously with the strike on the hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai, which caused significant losses, a warehouse of Ukrainian anti-drone systems - which was in Dubai to assist the American military and where 21 Ukrainians resided - was targeted and destroyed in a joint operation by the Aerospace and Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the spokesman said.

The publication indicated that "the fate of the Ukrainian military is currently unknown."

There were no immediate official confirmations of the information from Ukraine or the UAE.

Before this, the spokesman stated that two American hideouts had been attacked in recent hours.

"In the first one in Dubai, more than 400 people were hiding, and in the second, more than 100. Both locations were detected and attacked with high-precision missiles and drones, inflicting very heavy losses. For several hours, ambulances were busy transporting dead and wounded American commanders and soldiers," the spokesman said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian experts sent to the UAE, where they discussed the first results and main conclusions from their work in the Emirates, as well as how to strengthen the air defense and critical infrastructure system in the UAE by integrating Ukrainian experience.