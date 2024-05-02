Injuries, lack of personal space: 140 submissions on violations in penal colonies made over the year - Ombudsman's Office

The Ombudsman's Office presented a Special Report on the Prevention of Torture in Ukraine. It is reported that during 538 visits to places of detention, 140 submissions were made to eliminate the identified violations, and the main negative examples were identified, UNN, reports, citing the press service of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Ombudsperson's Office presented Special Report "On the state of affairs in preventing torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Ukraine in 2023". The special report contains 8 chapters and covers information on violations of fundamental human and civil rights in places of detention.

In total, in 2023, 538 visits were made to places of detention and 140 submissions were made to eliminate the identified violations," Dmytro Lubinets' Telegram reports.

In some colonies negative facts were established, namely:

Injuries sustained by convicts while performing production tasks in the foundry shop (Dikanka Correctional Colony (No. 12);

Staying of a person with mental disorders under video surveillance and without proper medical care (State Institution "Health Care Center of the SPS of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions");



Lack of personal space due to violation of space standards in cellular premises (Kharkiv SIZO, Zhytomyr PI (No. 8), etc.



Monitoring visits to places of detention of Russian prisoners of war also took place. According to the Ombudsman's Office, the requirements of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War are fully met in these camps.

The Special Report contains recommendations to the responsible state authorities to eliminate all recorded violations - Dmytro Lubinets reports.

