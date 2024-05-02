Injuries, lack of personal space: 140 submissions on violations in penal colonies made over the year - Ombudsman's Office

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93182 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109611 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156176 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252239 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174568 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165760 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226884 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40348 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74746 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42875 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35596 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68181 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226884 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212851 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225269 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93182 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68181 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74746 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113307 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114188 views
Injuries, lack of personal space: 140 submissions on violations in penal colonies made over the year - Ombudsman's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22485 views

During 538 visits to places of detention, the Ombudsman's Office made 140 submissions on violations, including bodily injuries to prisoners, lack of proper medical care, and lack of personal space due to overcrowding.

The Ombudsman's Office presented a Special Report on the Prevention of Torture in Ukraine. It is reported that during 538 visits to places of detention, 140 submissions were made to eliminate the identified violations, and the main negative examples were identified, UNN, reports, citing the press service of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Details

The Ombudsperson's Office presented Special Report "On the state of affairs in preventing torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Ukraine in 2023". The special report contains 8 chapters and covers information on violations of fundamental human and civil rights in places of detention.

In total, in 2023, 538 visits were made to places of detention and 140 submissions were made to eliminate the identified violations," Dmytro Lubinets' Telegram reports.

Image

In some colonies negative facts were established, namely:

  • Injuries sustained by convicts while performing production tasks in the foundry shop (Dikanka Correctional Colony (No. 12);
  • Staying of a person with mental disorders under video surveillance and without proper medical care (State Institution "Health Care Center of the SPS of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k and Donetsk regions");
  • Lack of personal space due to violation of space standards in cellular premises (Kharkiv SIZO, Zhytomyr PI (No. 8), etc.

Monitoring visits to places of detention of Russian prisoners of war also took place. According to the Ombudsman's Office, the requirements of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War are fully met in these camps.

Over the past year, 3692 appeals on violation of the language law were received - Kremin02.05.24, 17:19 • 18463 views

The Special Report contains recommendations to the responsible state authorities to eliminate all recorded violations 

- Dmytro Lubinets reports.

Recall

UN Committee recognizes the imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a violation of human rights - Lubinets.

In April, Ukraine did not suspend human rights protection, but rather partially lifted the restrictions that had been applied earlier. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets commenting on the statement that Ukraine sent to the Council of Europe on partial temporary derogation from the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
telegramTelegram
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising